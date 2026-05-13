Aleix Febas News: Will miss Getafe match

Febas will miss the next match against Getafe after picking up a yellow card in the 76th minute of Tuesday's match against Real Betis, reaching the accumulation limit.

Febas is unavailable for Sunday's clash against Getafe due to suspension after reaching the yellow card accumulation limit. The midfielder is an undisputed starter for his side, so his absence could be felt, with Martim Neto expected to see increased minutes in his place.