Garcia has been dealing with muscular problems and is a doubt for the big clash against Leipzig on Saturday. The Spaniard will likely be assessed after the final training session on Friday, but having him sidelined for the game would be a massive blow for the Werkself because he is an undisputed starter in midfield and also a set piece taker alongside Alejandro Grimaldo. That said, with the numerous absences due to the AFCON, Ezequiel Fernandez might not be fully fit to start, and coach Kasper Hjulmand would have to either change the system against Leipzig or start Grimaldo out of his natural position if Garcia misses out.