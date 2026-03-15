Aleix Garcia Injury: Scores opener before head injury

Garcia received a knock to the head before being forced off in the 77th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) before exiting the match.

Garcia opened the scoring with his second goal of the season as he helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw against league leaders Bayern Munich. He has provided five assists this season. The goal which opened the scoring was his first shot on target in the last 10 games, coming from nine shots. It was also the shot on target before that was his other goal, making it two goals from his last two shots on target. He suffered a knock to the head and was forced off in the second half of the game, making him a small doubt for Tuesday's second leg against Arsenal in the Champions League. If he has to miss some time, Exequiel Palacios would replace him in the starting midfield until he returns.