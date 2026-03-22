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Aleix Garcia News: Assists opener in 3-3 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Garcia assisted Malik Tillman in opening the scoring for Leverkusen as they eventually drew 3-3 in the end against Heidenheim. This was his sixth assist of the season, coming from his only chance created of the game, while also taking two shots. He is Leverkusen's second-highest set-piece taker of the season, only behind Alejandro Grimaldo.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
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