Aleix Garcia News: Assists opener in 3-3 draw
Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.
Garcia assisted Malik Tillman in opening the scoring for Leverkusen as they eventually drew 3-3 in the end against Heidenheim. This was his sixth assist of the season, coming from his only chance created of the game, while also taking two shots. He is Leverkusen's second-highest set-piece taker of the season, only behind Alejandro Grimaldo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More