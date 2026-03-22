Aleix Garcia News: Assists opener, picks up fifth yellow

Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given his fifth yellow card of the season and will miss the upcoming game against Wolfsburg due to suspension.

Garcia assisted Malik Tillman in opening the scoring for Leverkusen as they eventually drew 3-3 in the end against Heidenheim. This was his sixth assist of the season, coming from his only chance created of the game, while also taking two shots. He is Leverkusen's second-highest set-piece taker of the season, only behind Alejandro Grimaldo. Garcia received his fifth yellow card of the season in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Wolfsburg after the international break. The Spaniard has been an undisputed starter in the midfield, therefore his absence will need to be replaced, with Malick Tillman likely playing in a deeper role for that clash.