Aleix Garcia News: Clears injury scare

Garcia (head) was spotted training fully Monday and is an option for Tuesday's second leg against Arsenal in the Champions League, the club posted.

Garcia was forced off after taking a knock to the head in Saturday's draw against Bayern, but the midfielder trained without any restrictions Monday and is back in the mix for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Arsenal. The Spaniard is an undisputed starter for the Werkself and handles most of the set pieces, so having him available is a major boost ahead of that high-stakes showdown. His presence restores a key piece in Leverkusen's midfield and ensures their usual rhythm and delivery from dead-ball situations remain intact.