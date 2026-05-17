Aleix Garcia News: Logs assist
Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Hamburger SV.
Garcia had a strong close to the season with two goals and three assists in the last eight matches. He finished the campaign with three goals and eight assists and should continue to anchor Leverkusen's midfield in both the Bundesliga and Europa League play nexst season.
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