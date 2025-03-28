Aleix Garcia News: Opens the scoring Friday

Garcia scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating four chances during Friday's 3-1 win over Bochum.

Garcia found the back of the net in the 20th minute opening the scoring in the match while leading Leverkusen in shots, crosses and chances created. The goal was the first since the opening match of March for Garcia who has combined for four shots, nine chances created and 24 crosses over his last three starts.