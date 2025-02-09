Aleix Garcia News: Provides width to attack in draw

Garcia generated nine crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Gracia led the Bayer Leverkusen attack Saturday with nine crosses (three accurate) and tied a season-high in a single appearance with seven corners as they played to a 0-0 draw versus Vfl Wolfsburg. The appearance marked just the second occasion this season in which the midfielder has made the Leverkusen starting XI in back-to-back fixtures. After scoring three goals and supplying six assists for Girona over the 2023/2024 La Liga campaign, Garcia has been utilized less often with Leverkusen. The midfielder has scored twice and provided three assists over 16 appearances (12 starts) in all competitions.