Aleix Garcia headshot

Aleix Garcia News: Returns from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Garcia is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.

Garcia is an option to play again after his ban, only missing a match. He will look to return to his starting role in the coming games as he is a normal starter, with two shots and six assists in 27 appearances (25 starts) this campaign.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
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