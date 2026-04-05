Aleix Garcia News: Returns from ban
Garcia is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Garcia is an option to play again after his ban, only missing a match. He will look to return to his starting role in the coming games as he is a normal starter, with two shots and six assists in 27 appearances (25 starts) this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More