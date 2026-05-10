Aleix Garcia headshot

Aleix Garcia News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus VfB Stuttgart.

Garcia recorded the only goal for Leverkusen Saturday for his first league goal since March. He's scored and assisted in the last five games, giving him three goals with seven assists through 32 Bundesliga appearances.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
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