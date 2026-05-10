Aleix Garcia News: Scores in loss
Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus VfB Stuttgart.
Garcia recorded the only goal for Leverkusen Saturday for his first league goal since March. He's scored and assisted in the last five games, giving him three goals with seven assists through 32 Bundesliga appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More