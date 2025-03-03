Fantasy Soccer
Aleix Garcia headshot

Aleix Garcia News: Scores rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Garcia got on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, with a bit of a rare goal. The midfielder isn't normally a major contributor in the offensive portion of the pitch, but he had plenty of room to work against Frankfurt. His role on set-pieces also gives him a nice floor for the most part, though that role might be tenuous depending on rotation elsewhere.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
