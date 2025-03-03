Aleix Garcia News: Scores rare goal

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Garcia got on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, with a bit of a rare goal. The midfielder isn't normally a major contributor in the offensive portion of the pitch, but he had plenty of room to work against Frankfurt. His role on set-pieces also gives him a nice floor for the most part, though that role might be tenuous depending on rotation elsewhere.