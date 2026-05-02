Aleix Garcia headshot

Aleix Garcia News: Sets up one of four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Garcia had an assist while crossing four times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Garcia set up Nathan Tella in the 45th minute while finishing with the second most crosses and chances created on the team. The assist was the first since March 21st for Garcia as he's combined for a shot, nine chances created and 15 crosses over his last three starts.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
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