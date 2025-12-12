Garcia was very active in the midfield, completing a game-high 76 passes. Defensively, he put in an impressive performance with one tackle, three interceptions, and six recoveries. He now has nine interceptions in the Champions League this season while also scoring two goals, highlighting his well-rounded play from midfield. While he has yet to register a Champions League assist, he continues to be one of Leverkusen's primary corner takers alongside Alejandro Grimaldo and has delivered five accurate crosses in the competition, showing additional creative upside. Garcia has played the full 90 minutes in Leverkusen's last six matches and continues to be a cornerstone of their midfield at both ends of the pitch.