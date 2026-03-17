Aleix Garcia News: Struggles in start
Garcia registered six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Arsenal.
Garcia delivered six crosses but only one was considered accurate. That effort wasn't going to cut it against an elite defense like Arsenal, though the midfielder has a great opportunity to right the ship against Heidenheim. The club is at the bottom of the Bundesliga table and has conceded 58 times this season.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More