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Aleix Garcia News: Struggles in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Garcia registered six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-0 loss against Arsenal.

Garcia delivered six crosses but only one was considered accurate. That effort wasn't going to cut it against an elite defense like Arsenal, though the midfielder has a great opportunity to right the ship against Heidenheim. The club is at the bottom of the Bundesliga table and has conceded 58 times this season.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
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