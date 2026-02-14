Aleix Garcia headshot

Aleix Garcia News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Garcia assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Garcia was bound to come away with at least one assist given his level of service and he did just that. The midfielder should deliver similar results if he keeps this volume up in UCL playoff action on Wednesday against Olympiacos.

Aleix Garcia
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
April 12, 2018
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Interleague Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Interleague Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 24, 2018