Aleix Garcia News: Tallies assist
Garcia assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.
Garcia was bound to come away with at least one assist given his level of service and he did just that. The midfielder should deliver similar results if he keeps this volume up in UCL playoff action on Wednesday against Olympiacos.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleix Garcia
