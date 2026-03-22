Alejandro Bedoya News: Grabs assist
Bedoya assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire.
Bedoya assisted on Philadelphia's lone goal to quickly equalize but couldn't provide another setup play once the Fire went ahead again. The veteran midfielder has a tough matchup against Charlotte FC so he'll need to be more active if he wants to spark Philadelphia's attack.
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