Alejandro Catena News: Dishes assist in draw

Published on April 9, 2025

Catena assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Leganes.

Catena headed a pass to Jorge Herrando, who buried a header from close range in the 49th minute of play. The assist marked the second of the campaign for Catena, and his first goal contribution in 13 appearances. Additionally, this was the third time in five outings that he accounted for a chance created and the 11th time on the campaign that he recorded at least 40 completed passes.

