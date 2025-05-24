Alejandro Catena News: Dishes out assist in Alaves tilt
Catena assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven clearances and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.
Catena was sturdy in the back and set up Raul Garcia with a pretty cross from the left wing on the equalizer. It's his third helper in the season, while he has scored once. He was a stalwart for the second campaign in a row and finished up with 46 tackles, 35 interceptions, 219 clearances and 25 blocks in 35 starts, contributing to seven clean sheets.
