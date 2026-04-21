Alejandro Catena News: Eligible after ban
Catena served his league suspension in Tuesday's loss to Athletic and could play again going forward.
Catena will look to rejoin Enzo Boyomo in the center-back pairing, relegating Jorge Herrando to the bench in upcoming contests. Catena has enjoyed meaningful playing time, and he's a solid source of defensive output, leading the team with an average of 6.1 clearances per game this season.
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