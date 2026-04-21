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Alejandro Catena News: Eligible after ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Catena served his league suspension in Tuesday's loss to Athletic and could play again going forward.

Catena will look to rejoin Enzo Boyomo in the center-back pairing, relegating Jorge Herrando to the bench in upcoming contests. Catena has enjoyed meaningful playing time, and he's a solid source of defensive output, leading the team with an average of 6.1 clearances per game this season.

Alejandro Catena
Osasuna
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