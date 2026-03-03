Alejandro Catena News: Imperious defending in loss

Catena registered seven clearancesand one interception in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia.

Catena led the Osasuna backline with seven clearances Sunday, though they were undone by a second half penalty in a 1-0 defeat at Valencia. Since serving a one-match ban in January due to a red card, the veteran defender has made seven interceptions, 23 clearances and four blocks across his last five appearances (five starts) while contributing to one clean sheet. Catena has played the full 90 minutes in 23 of his 24 La Liga appearances