Alejandro Catena News: Records five shots

Catena had s decent two-way effort from the defense Monday, with the defender not only earning two tackles won and 10 clearances but also adding five shots. However, he was not able to find the net, still goalless this season. He continues to be a regular starter, starting in all 21 appearances and only missing one start when fit.