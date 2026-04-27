Alejandro Catena headshot

Alejandro Catena News: Scores winner late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Catena scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Catena rose up in the 99th minute to power home the winner in Sunday's 2-1 home victory over Sevilla, meeting Moi Gomez's pinpoint cross and burying a thunderous header past Odysseas Vlachodimos to cap off a dramatic late comeback that sent El Sadar into absolute chaos. He also put in a rock-solid shift at center-back, finishing with 10 clearances and two tackles over a full 90 minutes of control and composure. Catena now sits on three La Liga goals this season, setting a new personal best for the defender.

Alejandro Catena
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Catena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Catena See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
277 days ago