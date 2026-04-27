Alejandro Catena News: Scores winner late

Catena scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Catena rose up in the 99th minute to power home the winner in Sunday's 2-1 home victory over Sevilla, meeting Moi Gomez's pinpoint cross and burying a thunderous header past Odysseas Vlachodimos to cap off a dramatic late comeback that sent El Sadar into absolute chaos. He also put in a rock-solid shift at center-back, finishing with 10 clearances and two tackles over a full 90 minutes of control and composure. Catena now sits on three La Liga goals this season, setting a new personal best for the defender.