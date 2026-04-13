Alejandro Catena News: Set for suspension

Catena will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Catena picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Tuesday's clash against Athletic Club. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in defense for Osasuna this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Jorge Herrando likely getting a larger role at the back during his absence.