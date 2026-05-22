Alejandro Frances Injury: Doubt for final La Liga game

Frances (knee) remains a doubt for Saturday's season finale against Elche after testing the knee but continuing to feel discomfort, according to coach Michel Sanchez. "Frances has tested it, he has discomfort, but we will see if, by giving him an infiltration, he can be in the team."

Frances had been forced off in the 86th minute of Sunday's clash against Atletico Madrid with knee discomfort, and his continued pain is a concern heading into a crucial relegation battle finale. The club will make a final call after assessing his response to treatment, with Daley Blind expected to start in central defense if Frances cannot be cleared in time for the most important fixture of Girona's season.