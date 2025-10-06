Frances has already been confirmed to have suffered an ankle injury and has now received a timeline for his return, missing around six weeks due to the injury. This will set him up for a return near the end of November, possibly eyeing a return when facing Betis on Nov. 23. He has started in their past three games, so this is a tough loss. The hope is that David Lopez (hamstring) will have recovered by the end of the break and be an option, or else the club may need to return to a four-back until either Frances or Lopez is fit again.