Alejandro Frances News: Assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Frances grabbed one assist, created four chances and had to clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Levante.

Saturday was Frances best appearance all season. His assist was his first goal contribution this year, and his three shot attempts were one less than his total from the previous 15 matches. Frances will still most likely be in a substitute role on Saturday versus Atheltic.

