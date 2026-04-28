Alejandro Frances headshot

Alejandro Frances News: Assists in consolation goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Frances assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Valencia.

Frances isn't known for his attacking contributions, but he was able to set up Joel Roca's goal with a low cross that allowed the playmaker to tap the ball home. Frances isn't expected to contribute with assists regularly going forward, and his upside should be tied almost exclusively to his defensive contributions.

Alejandro Frances
Girona
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