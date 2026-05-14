Alejandro Frances News: Doesn't threaten offensively

Frances had five shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Frances didn't put any of his shots on the target and had one accurate cross of his four, so he contributed little to Girona's push forward for goals. The defender will need to be more efficient to help Girona break down an Atletico Madrid side which has given up the fourth-fewest goals in La Liga this season.