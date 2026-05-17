Alejandro Frances News: Forced off injured Sunday

Frances was forced off injured in the 86th minute of Sunday's clash against Atletico Madrid after being unable to continue due to physical discomfort, leaving Girona a man down at a crucial stage of the match.

Frances, who had been preferred over Daley Blind in each of the last three games, was forced off in the 86th minute with physical discomfort, leaving Girona down to ten men for the closing stages. He will now undergo tests to determine the severity of the issue and whether he will be available for the crucial relegation battle against Elche, and if he fails to recover in time Blind is likely to reclaim his starting spot in central defense.