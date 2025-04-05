Alejandro Frances News: Four crosses in start

Frances generated one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.

For the first time since October, Frances attempted more than three crosses in a game. Though not as long, it had been a while since he logged an accurate cross, with more than two months passing by. Frances got a start at right-back, but that is not expected to continue while Arnau Martinez is healthy.