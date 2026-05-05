Alejandro Frances News: Limited involvement
Frances recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Mallorca.
Frances didn't do much going forward, and his defensive work was average at best. The defender doesn't carry a lot of upside regardless of whether he plays as a right-back or center-back.
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