Alejandro Frances headshot

Alejandro Frances News: Limited involvement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Frances recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Mallorca.

Frances didn't do much going forward, and his defensive work was average at best. The defender doesn't carry a lot of upside regardless of whether he plays as a right-back or center-back.

Alejandro Frances
Girona
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