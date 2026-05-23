Alejandro Frances headshot

Alejandro Frances News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Frances (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Elche.

Frances has been included in the squad after the club's assessment of his response to treatment returned a sufficiently positive outcome, with coach Michel Sanchez opting for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes despite the possibility of a pain-killing infiltration having been raised ahead of the crucial relegation battle finale. The defender has contributed two assists, 25 tackles, 15 interceptions and 60 clearances across 24 La Liga appearances this season, and his presence on the bench is a better outcome than the continued discomfort had suggested in the days prior.

Alejandro Frances
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Frances See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Frances See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
303 days ago