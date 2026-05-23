Alejandro Frances News: Option off bench Saturday

Frances (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Elche.

Frances has been included in the squad after the club's assessment of his response to treatment returned a sufficiently positive outcome, with coach Michel Sanchez opting for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes despite the possibility of a pain-killing infiltration having been raised ahead of the crucial relegation battle finale. The defender has contributed two assists, 25 tackles, 15 interceptions and 60 clearances across 24 La Liga appearances this season, and his presence on the bench is a better outcome than the continued discomfort had suggested in the days prior.