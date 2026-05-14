Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho Injury: Back training ahead of Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Garnacho (knock) returned to training this week and could be an option for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "Neto and Garnacho have trained well this week, so both looking really good. We're really hopeful with them as well. So, positive signs"

Garnacho's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after missing Chelsea's last two fixtures with the knock. The Argentine winger has contributed one goal and four assists across 23 Premier League appearances this season, and his potential availability for the showpiece fixture is a timely boost for interim coach Calum McFarlane heading into one of the biggest matches of the campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea
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