Alejandro Garnacho Injury: Not available Saturday
Garnacho (knock) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Liverpool.
Garnacho has been ruled out after interim coach Calum McFarlane confirmed he was unlikely to be available, with the knock that kept him out of Monday's fixture against Nottingham Forest proving too significant to overcome in time. The Argentine winger has contributed one goal and four assists across 23 Premier League appearances this season, and his absence extends to a second consecutive match heading into a difficult fixture against Liverpool. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as Chelsea navigate the final stretch of the season under interim coach McFarlane.
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