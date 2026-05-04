Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho Injury: Not in squad against Nottingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Garnacho (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Monday's clash against Nottingham Forest, with no details provided on the nature of the issue, according to the club.

Garnacho has operated in a rotational capacity this season, contributing one goal and four assists across 23 Premier League appearances. Jesse Derry is expected to start on the left side in his absence. His role under new coach Calum McFarlane remains to be seen, adding an element of uncertainty to his standing in the squad beyond the immediate fixture. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for upcoming matches uncertain.

Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea
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