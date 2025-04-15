Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho News: Bags goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Garnacho scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Garnacho scored the lone Manchester United goal Sunday as they fell in a resounding 4-1 defeat versus Newcastle. For the third successive appearance, the forward attempted two shots (two on goal) over his 55 minutes of play. Garnacho has started in each of United's last eight fixtures (all competitions), scoring twice and assisting twice.

Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
