Alejandro Garnacho News: Buries goal in win

Garnacho scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leicester City.

Garnacho buried a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Bruno Fernandes in the 67th minute of play. The goal marked the fourth of the season and the first goal contribution in 17 league appearances for Garnacho, who recorded at least three shots on target for the fourth time on the campaign. On the other hand, this marked just the second time in the last six league games that he finished without a chance created.