Alejandro Garnacho News: Four shots in Sunday's loss

Garnacho generated four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Garnacho recorded a team-high four shots Sunday, including three that were on target. Those on-target shots don't even include his best chance of the match, a one-on-one opportunity versus Guglielmo Vicario that Garnacho sailed well over the bar. He also created one chance on the attack. On the defensive end he won two tackles and intercepted three passes in his full 90 minutes of action.