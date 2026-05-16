Alejandro Garnacho News: Option off bench Saturday
Garnacho (knock) is on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.
Garnacho's return to the matchday squad is an encouraging development after missing Chelsea's last two fixtures with the knock. The Argentine winger has contributed one goal and four assists across 23 Premier League appearances this season, and his availability gives interim coach Calum McFarlane an additional attacking option to call upon from the bench at Wembley.
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