Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho News: Scores penalty against Port Vale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Garnacho came on in the 61st minute and scored a stoppage-time penalty in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Garnacho checked in during the 61st minute for Pedro Neto and continued the momentum, rattling the post twice before winning and burying a stoppage-time penalty to net Chelsea's seventh, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner to cap a statement afternoon at Stamford Bridge. He ended the match with one goal, three shots (one on target) and three dribble attempts in just over 29 minutes, while also helping spark the move that led to Estevao's sixth goal. Garnacho has now scored in each of his last two FA Cup appearances, and his aggressiveness off the bench keeps giving coach Liam Rosenior a dependable late-game attacking weapon.

Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea
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