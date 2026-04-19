Alejandro Garnacho News: Three shots from bench
Garnacho registered three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Manchester United.
Garnacho would be called into play early Saturday after an injury to Estevao, coming off the bench in the 16th minute. He would then see some decent work, notching two chances created and three shots in the loss. However, he still remains without a goal contribution in over a month, with his last being an assist against Aston Villa on March 4.
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