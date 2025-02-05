Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho News: Three shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Garnacho had three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Garnacho fired a minimum of three shots for an eighth time in league play this season, but this also marked his third straight league appearance without a shot on target. On the other hand, Garnacho registered a chance created for the first time in three league matches and completed more than 20 passes for the third time in four matches.

Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
