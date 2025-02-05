Alejandro Garnacho News: Three shots in defeat
Garnacho had three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.
Garnacho fired a minimum of three shots for an eighth time in league play this season, but this also marked his third straight league appearance without a shot on target. On the other hand, Garnacho registered a chance created for the first time in three league matches and completed more than 20 passes for the third time in four matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now