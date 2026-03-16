Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho News: Three shots in frustrating loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Garnacho generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Newcastle United.

Garnacho took three shots and put one on goal, as well as creating three chances and still couldn't get on the scoresheet during a disappointing loss to Newcastle. It's always rough to get shut out, but Garnacho in particular will be frustrated after providing some top-tier chances for his teammates. Garnacho will need to be similarly dangerous for a midweek clash with PSG if he wants to make a difference there.

Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea
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