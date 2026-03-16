Alejandro Garnacho News: Three shots in frustrating loss

Garnacho generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Newcastle United.

Garnacho took three shots and put one on goal, as well as creating three chances and still couldn't get on the scoresheet during a disappointing loss to Newcastle. It's always rough to get shut out, but Garnacho in particular will be frustrated after providing some top-tier chances for his teammates. Garnacho will need to be similarly dangerous for a midweek clash with PSG if he wants to make a difference there.