Alejandro Garnacho News: Two shots in draw
Garnacho recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.
Garnacho recorded two shots in Sunday's draw, however he did not put one on target. He also created one chance and set a season high with two accurate crosses. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made one clearance and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
