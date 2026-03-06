Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho News: Unselfish assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Garnacho assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Garnacho opted to slide the ball across the box to an unmarked teammate instead of going for goal in a one-on-one situation Wednesday as the winger's assist put the match beyond reach in Chelsea's 4-1 road victory over Aston Villa. Garnacho played a box-to-box role over his 90 minutes, leading the attack with two accurate crosses and contributing four tackles (two won) to the defensive effort.

Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea
