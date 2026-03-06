Alejandro Garnacho News: Unselfish assist in win

Garnacho assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Garnacho opted to slide the ball across the box to an unmarked teammate instead of going for goal in a one-on-one situation Wednesday as the winger's assist put the match beyond reach in Chelsea's 4-1 road victory over Aston Villa. Garnacho played a box-to-box role over his 90 minutes, leading the attack with two accurate crosses and contributing four tackles (two won) to the defensive effort.