Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Grimaldo is questionable for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to his club.

Grimaldo looks to be a late call ahead of Saturday's match, with the manager not giving an update on the player after missing their last match. That said, this could be a brutal loss when facing a top side like Bayern, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, his availability will likely depend on a fitness test ahead of the contest.

Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
