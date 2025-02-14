Alejandro Grimaldo Injury: Late call Saturday
Grimaldo is questionable for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to his club.
Grimaldo looks to be a late call ahead of Saturday's match, with the manager not giving an update on the player after missing their last match. That said, this could be a brutal loss when facing a top side like Bayern, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, his availability will likely depend on a fitness test ahead of the contest.
