Alejandro Grimaldo Injury: Registers most crosses
Grimaldo (undisclosed) registered 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Grimaldo recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and was constantly advanced, trying to have an impact on the game. He unexpectedly played 90 minutes, having just recovered from a knock and was replaced by Patrik Schick for stoppage time.
