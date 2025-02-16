Alejandro Grimaldo Injury: Registers most crosses

Fantasy Soccer
Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Grimaldo (undisclosed) registered 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Grimaldo recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and was constantly advanced, trying to have an impact on the game. He unexpectedly played 90 minutes, having just recovered from a knock and was replaced by Patrik Schick for stoppage time.

