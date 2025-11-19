Grimaldo is dealing with an undisclosed issue after taking a knock while on international duty with Spain. The extent of the problem is still unknown, but being ruled out for the game against Turkey after undergoing examinations on Tuesday morning has raised concerns for the left-back. He is already a doubt for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, and if he had to miss the match it would be a major blow for the Werkself because he is an undisputed starter and their primary set-piece taker. If he is unavailable, Jonas Hofmann or Jeanuel Belocian would be the candidates to replace him in the starting XI.