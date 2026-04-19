Alejandro Grimaldo News: 12 crosses against Augsburg

Grimaldo recorded six shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (eight accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.

Grimaldo was the most active presence in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat against Augsburg, leading all players with eight successful crosses and corners while consistently threatening in the final third without finding the winning contribution his side needed. Grimaldo has now recorded eight goals and seven assists across 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, making him one of the division's most productive defenders in 2025-26.